There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
United Rail Inc is engaged in passenger rail transportation. It is a rail resource management company catering to independent rail operators in the passenger rail excursion and short line freight business.

Analyst Ratings

United Rail Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Rail (URAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Rail (OTCPK: URAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Rail's (URAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Rail.

Q

What is the target price for United Rail (URAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Rail

Q

Current Stock Price for United Rail (URAL)?

A

The stock price for United Rail (OTCPK: URAL) is $0.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Rail (URAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Rail.

Q

When is United Rail (OTCPK:URAL) reporting earnings?

A

United Rail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Rail (URAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Rail.

Q

What sector and industry does United Rail (URAL) operate in?

A

United Rail is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.