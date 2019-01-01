QQQ
Range
6.78 - 7.02
Vol / Avg.
11.4K/18.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.33 - 7.92
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.01
P/E
2.31
EPS
0.65
Shares
226.4M
Outstanding
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen. It creates the viscosity needed for pipeline transportation. The Wapiti Montney area delivers the largest portion of hydrocarbon production for NuVista. To better service assets and production in this area, the firm operates compressor and dehydration stations.

Analyst Ratings

NuVista Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuVista Energy (NUVSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuVista Energy (OTCPK: NUVSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NuVista Energy's (NUVSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NuVista Energy.

Q

What is the target price for NuVista Energy (NUVSF) stock?

A

The latest price target for NuVista Energy (OTCPK: NUVSF) was reported by Credit Suisse on March 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NUVSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NuVista Energy (NUVSF)?

A

The stock price for NuVista Energy (OTCPK: NUVSF) is $7.02 last updated Today at 8:20:20 PM.

Q

Does NuVista Energy (NUVSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuVista Energy.

Q

When is NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF) reporting earnings?

A

NuVista Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NuVista Energy (NUVSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuVista Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does NuVista Energy (NUVSF) operate in?

A

NuVista Energy is in the sector and industry.