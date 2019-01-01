QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.95 - 11.7
Mkt Cap
8.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
21.05
EPS
-0.14
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
Based in Israel, Teva is one of the world's largest generic drug manufacturers, with over 3,500 products marketed in over 60 countries. While a majority of its revenue is attributed to prescription generic drugs, Teva develops and markets its own branded specialty and biopharmaceutical products, primarily in the U.S. and in Europe. The company's branded portfolio generates one fifth of total revenue and consists of patented therapies targeting central nervous system conditions (Austedo, Ajovy, Copaxone), oncology (Bendeka/Treanda), and respiratory conditions (ProAir, Qvar). While global competition has facilitated the commodification of small-molecule generic drugs, Teva's portfolio rationalization has resulted in less overall price erosion versus peers.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (OTCPK: TEVJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's (TEVJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

Q

What is the target price for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVJF)?

A

The stock price for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (OTCPK: TEVJF) is $8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:42:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

Q

When is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (OTCPK:TEVJF) reporting earnings?

A

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teva Pharmaceutical Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (TEVJF) operate in?

A

Teva Pharmaceutical Indus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.