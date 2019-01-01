NSK Ltd is a Japan-based company which manufactures and sells automotive products, precision machinery and mechatronic products. The company has two business segments, the Industrial Machinery business and the Automotive Business. The Industrial machinery bearing business is comprised of three sub-segments the general machinery, electrical and IT equipment and Aftermarket segment. The Automotive business is engaged in production and sales of bearings for car manufacturers and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns and automatic transmission components. Its products include ball bearings, roller bearings, Plummer blocks, electric power steering and super precision bearings.