|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|0.400
|-0.2900
|REV
|462.300M
|473.472M
|11.172M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Alliance Resource.
The latest price target for Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting ARLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.23% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) is $12.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
Alliance Resource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alliance Resource.
Alliance Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.