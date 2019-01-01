QQQ
Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It functions through threesegments; Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and and Minerals. The Illinois Basin activity comprises of underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia and it makes up for most of the company's revenue-generating operations. The Appalachia segment, on the other hand, consists of multiple operating segments, including the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex. The Minerals segment includes oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II.

Alliance Resource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alliance Resource (ARLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alliance Resource's (ARLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alliance Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Alliance Resource (ARLP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting ARLP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -45.23% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alliance Resource (ARLP)?

A

The stock price for Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) is $12.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alliance Resource (ARLP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is Alliance Resource (NASDAQ:ARLP) reporting earnings?

A

Alliance Resource’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Alliance Resource (ARLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alliance Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Alliance Resource (ARLP) operate in?

A

Alliance Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.