|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kajima (OTCPK: KAJMY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kajima.
There is no analysis for Kajima
The stock price for Kajima (OTCPK: KAJMY) is $13.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Kajima does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kajima.
Kajima is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.