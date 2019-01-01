QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.5/3.70%
52 Wk
10.83 - 15.17
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
26.92
Open
-
P/E
7.53
EPS
63.2
Shares
499.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Kajima Corp provides civil engineering and project management for multiple industries. It works in multiple phases, from planning and development to maintenance and renovation. The company constructs skyscrapers, power plants, office buildings, and other large structures. It enters contracts to complete construction work at the designated site, and add the necessary improvements. The company has five reportable segments: civil engineering, building construction, real estate development and other, domestic subsidiaries, and overseas subsidiaries. Kajima utilizes research and development for all segments, and allows engineers to receive training and enhance expertise through various programs. Japan accounts for majority of total revenue.

Kajima Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kajima (KAJMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kajima (OTCPK: KAJMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kajima's (KAJMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kajima.

Q

What is the target price for Kajima (KAJMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kajima

Q

Current Stock Price for Kajima (KAJMY)?

A

The stock price for Kajima (OTCPK: KAJMY) is $13.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kajima (KAJMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Kajima (OTCPK:KAJMY) reporting earnings?

A

Kajima does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kajima (KAJMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kajima.

Q

What sector and industry does Kajima (KAJMY) operate in?

A

Kajima is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.