Twinlab Consolidated Holdings Inc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of nutritional supplements and other natural products. It offers a wide range of products such as vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements and sports nutrition products. It also manufactures and sells diet and energy products. The company markets its products under five primary brand names: Twinlab (vitamins and minerals), Twinlab Fuel, MetaboLife, Trigosamine and Alvita Teas. Twinlab sold its products primarily through health and natural food stores and national and regional drug store chains, supermarkets, and mass-market retailers.