Range
1.7 - 1.95
Vol / Avg.
458.1K/232.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 2.85
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.76
P/E
101.52
Shares
3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Pilbara Minerals Ltd is an industrial metals and materials company. The business is engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of resources. Pilbara Minerals has one business segment, Mining, that is engaged in mineral exploration, evaluation, and development of various mineral resources. The company generates the vast majority of revenue in Australia. The company's primary property is the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pilbara Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pilbara Minerals (PILBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK: PILBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pilbara Minerals's (PILBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pilbara Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Pilbara Minerals (PILBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pilbara Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Pilbara Minerals (PILBF)?

A

The stock price for Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK: PILBF) is $1.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pilbara Minerals (PILBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pilbara Minerals.

Q

When is Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) reporting earnings?

A

Pilbara Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pilbara Minerals (PILBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pilbara Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Pilbara Minerals (PILBF) operate in?

A

Pilbara Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.