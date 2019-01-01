Pilbara Minerals Ltd is an industrial metals and materials company. The business is engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of resources. Pilbara Minerals has one business segment, Mining, that is engaged in mineral exploration, evaluation, and development of various mineral resources. The company generates the vast majority of revenue in Australia. The company's primary property is the Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.