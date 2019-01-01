QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
CaliPharms Inc is a United States-based company focused on the medical marijuana-cannabis industry. The company is engaged in developing effective CBD beverage.

CaliPharms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CaliPharms (KGET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CaliPharms (OTCEM: KGET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CaliPharms's (KGET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CaliPharms.

Q

What is the target price for CaliPharms (KGET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CaliPharms

Q

Current Stock Price for CaliPharms (KGET)?

A

The stock price for CaliPharms (OTCEM: KGET) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:08:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CaliPharms (KGET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CaliPharms.

Q

When is CaliPharms (OTCEM:KGET) reporting earnings?

A

CaliPharms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CaliPharms (KGET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CaliPharms.

Q

What sector and industry does CaliPharms (KGET) operate in?

A

CaliPharms is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.