Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.84%
52 Wk
0.91 - 1.56
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.5
EPS
0.03
Shares
975.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DNO ASA is an oil and gas exploration and production company. A group of licenses are held for fields in Kurdistan, Yemen, United Kingdom, and Norway. Producing assets in Kurdistan generate the most revenue for the company. Petroleum products from Kurdistan fields are either sold locally or externally, with external shipments constituting the majority. The company holds working interests in both onshore and offshore fields and operates as either the sole operator or partner in many of its facilities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DNO Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DNO (DTNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DNO (OTCPK: DTNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DNO's (DTNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DNO.

Q

What is the target price for DNO (DTNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DNO

Q

Current Stock Price for DNO (DTNOF)?

A

The stock price for DNO (OTCPK: DTNOF) is $1.24 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:29:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DNO (DTNOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DNO.

Q

When is DNO (OTCPK:DTNOF) reporting earnings?

A

DNO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DNO (DTNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DNO.

Q

What sector and industry does DNO (DTNOF) operate in?

A

DNO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.