QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Ameritek Ventures manufactures machinery that is used to manufacture optical fiber preforms. These preforms are then used to produce commercial grade optical fiber. The company's products can be used in the telecommunication industry. Ameritek's equipment provides the preforms that can be used to manufacture fiber optic cables.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ameritek Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ameritek Ventures (ATVK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ameritek Ventures (OTCPK: ATVK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ameritek Ventures's (ATVK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ameritek Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Ameritek Ventures (ATVK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ameritek Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Ameritek Ventures (ATVK)?

A

The stock price for Ameritek Ventures (OTCPK: ATVK) is $0.002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:14:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ameritek Ventures (ATVK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ameritek Ventures.

Q

When is Ameritek Ventures (OTCPK:ATVK) reporting earnings?

A

Ameritek Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ameritek Ventures (ATVK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ameritek Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Ameritek Ventures (ATVK) operate in?

A

Ameritek Ventures is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.