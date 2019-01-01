QQQ
South32 was born of the demerger of noncore assets from BHP in 2015. South32 comprises BHP's former aluminium and manganese businesses and the South African energy coal and New South Wales metallurgical coal businesses. It also owns the Cannington silver/lead/zinc mine in northwest Queensland and the Cerro Matoso nickel mine in Colombia. Cannington silver mine and manganese operations deliver high returns but have relatively short reserve life. The company acquired Arizona Mining, which brings with it the high-grade, and likely low-cost Hermosa deposit in the U.S.

South32 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy South32 (SHTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of South32 (OTCPK: SHTLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are South32's (SHTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for South32.

Q

What is the target price for South32 (SHTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for South32

Q

Current Stock Price for South32 (SHTLF)?

A

The stock price for South32 (OTCPK: SHTLF) is $3.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:55:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does South32 (SHTLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is South32 (OTCPK:SHTLF) reporting earnings?

A

South32 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is South32 (SHTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for South32.

Q

What sector and industry does South32 (SHTLF) operate in?

A

South32 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.