Sipef SA is a Belgium-based agro-industrial company. The company operates through five segments, namely Palm segment consisting of palm kernels and palm kernel oil in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea; Rubber segment produces a variety of rubber products such as ribbed smoked sheets, scraps, and lumps; Tea segment includes the sale of cut, tear, curl (CTC) tea brand; Bananas & horticulture segment includes the sale of bananas and horticulture originating from Ivory Coast; and Corporate segment includes administrative activities of the company. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Palm segment. Its geographical segments are Indonesia, Netherlands, Singapore, France, Belgium, United States, United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Ireland, and Others.