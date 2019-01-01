QQQ
Sipef SA is a Belgium-based agro-industrial company. The company operates through five segments, namely Palm segment consisting of palm kernels and palm kernel oil in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea; Rubber segment produces a variety of rubber products such as ribbed smoked sheets, scraps, and lumps; Tea segment includes the sale of cut, tear, curl (CTC) tea brand; Bananas & horticulture segment includes the sale of bananas and horticulture originating from Ivory Coast; and Corporate segment includes administrative activities of the company. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Palm segment. Its geographical segments are Indonesia, Netherlands, Singapore, France, Belgium, United States, United Kingdom, Ivory Coast, Ireland, and Others.

Sipef Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sipef (SISAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sipef (OTCPK: SISAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sipef's (SISAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sipef.

Q

What is the target price for Sipef (SISAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sipef

Q

Current Stock Price for Sipef (SISAF)?

A

The stock price for Sipef (OTCPK: SISAF) is $53.18 last updated Thu Jan 28 2021 14:48:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sipef (SISAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sipef.

Q

When is Sipef (OTCPK:SISAF) reporting earnings?

A

Sipef does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sipef (SISAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sipef.

Q

What sector and industry does Sipef (SISAF) operate in?

A

Sipef is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.