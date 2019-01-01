QQQ
Dynagas LNG Partners LP is active in owning, operating, and acquiring LNG carriers. Its vessels are employed on a multi-time charter with energy companies. It owns and operates three LNG carriers in the company's initial fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River. The company has contracted under multi-year charters with BG Group, Gazprom, Statoil, and Yamal.

Dynagas LNG Partners Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dynagas LNG Partners's (DLNG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Q

What is the target price for Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) was reported by Jefferies on January 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting DLNG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.64% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)?

A

The stock price for Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) is $3.05 last updated Today at 6:09:41 PM.

Q

Does Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2019.

Q

When is Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) reporting earnings?

A

Dynagas LNG Partners’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) operate in?

A

Dynagas LNG Partners is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.