Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/11.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
169.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Esprit Holdings Ltd is an international fashion brand. The company's operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Licensing and Others. It produces garments that are sold at its directly managed retail outlets. The products are retailed under its Esprit brand and edc brand. Esprit's selling strategy also includes online and third party distribution of products. It generates revenues from the sale of apparel in Germany, Rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

Esprit Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Esprit Holdings (ESHDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esprit Holdings (OTCPK: ESHDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Esprit Holdings's (ESHDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Esprit Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Esprit Holdings (ESHDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Esprit Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Esprit Holdings (ESHDF)?

A

The stock price for Esprit Holdings (OTCPK: ESHDF) is $0.09 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 18:36:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Esprit Holdings (ESHDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esprit Holdings.

Q

When is Esprit Holdings (OTCPK:ESHDF) reporting earnings?

A

Esprit Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Esprit Holdings (ESHDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esprit Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Esprit Holdings (ESHDF) operate in?

A

Esprit Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.