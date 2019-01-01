QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/28.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.35 - 1.12
Mkt Cap
29.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
76.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 12:33PM
Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd is a technology company developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA), for use in medical and commercial environments for potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia.

Cognetivity Neurosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTCQB: CGNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cognetivity Neurosciences's (CGNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cognetivity Neurosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cognetivity Neurosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF)?

A

The stock price for Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTCQB: CGNSF) is $0.3901 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:53:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cognetivity Neurosciences.

Q

When is Cognetivity Neurosciences (OTCQB:CGNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Cognetivity Neurosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cognetivity Neurosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Cognetivity Neurosciences (CGNSF) operate in?

A

Cognetivity Neurosciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.