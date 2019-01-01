Alkame Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and bottling of alkaline water for direct sale to retail outlets for consumer consumption; production of various liquid-based food & beverage products, which include the bottling of various sauces, mixes, and fruits; and development of co-packed products. It utilizes its proprietary technology to produce specialty bottled water products for more complete hydration, food & beverage-related sauces, condiments, non-alcoholic mixes and fruits, hand sanitizer, and CBD water products.