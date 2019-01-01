QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 4:51PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Alkame Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and bottling of alkaline water for direct sale to retail outlets for consumer consumption; production of various liquid-based food & beverage products, which include the bottling of various sauces, mixes, and fruits; and development of co-packed products. It utilizes its proprietary technology to produce specialty bottled water products for more complete hydration, food & beverage-related sauces, condiments, non-alcoholic mixes and fruits, hand sanitizer, and CBD water products.

Alkame Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alkame Holdings (ALKM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alkame Holdings (OTCPK: ALKM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alkame Holdings's (ALKM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alkame Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Alkame Holdings (ALKM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alkame Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Alkame Holdings (ALKM)?

A

The stock price for Alkame Holdings (OTCPK: ALKM) is $0.0007 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alkame Holdings (ALKM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alkame Holdings.

Q

When is Alkame Holdings (OTCPK:ALKM) reporting earnings?

A

Alkame Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alkame Holdings (ALKM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alkame Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Alkame Holdings (ALKM) operate in?

A

Alkame Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.