Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 12:22PM
Mitsubishi Motors is a Japanese automobile manufacturer. The company principally produces small passenger vehicles, electric and hybrid vehicles, and sport utility vehicles, or SUVs. Mitsubishi Motors is organised into two business segments: automobile business and automobile financing business. The company derives the vast majority of company revenue from the automotive business. Geographically, the company is separated into five regions: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia (excluding Japan), and other. With more than half of its products manufactures in Japan where it also generates the majority of its consolidated revenue, followed by Asia, and North America.

Mitsubishi Motors Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK: MMTOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsubishi Motors's (MMTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsubishi Motors.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK: MMTOF) was reported by Citigroup on November 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MMTOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK: MMTOF) is $2.99 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:17:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsubishi Motors.

Q

When is Mitsubishi Motors (OTCPK:MMTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsubishi Motors does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsubishi Motors.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) operate in?

A

Mitsubishi Motors is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.