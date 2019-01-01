Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest-control services, with operations spanning North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, market leader in the U.S.--where it boasts near national coverage--and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention predominate the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on U.S. and Canadian markets.