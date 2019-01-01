QQQ
Range
29.82 - 31.67
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/2.3M
Div / Yield
0.4/1.32%
52 Wk
28.51 - 40.11
Mkt Cap
15.5B
Payout Ratio
47.89
Open
29.94
P/E
42.69
EPS
0.13
Shares
492M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest-control services, with operations spanning North, Central and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, market leader in the U.S.--where it boasts near national coverage--and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention predominate the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on U.S. and Canadian markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1500.140 -0.0100
REV585.030M600.343M15.313M

Analyst Ratings

Rollins Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rollins (ROL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rollins (NYSE: ROL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rollins's (ROL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rollins (ROL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rollins (NYSE: ROL) was reported by Stifel on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 47.00 expecting ROL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.73% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rollins (ROL)?

A

The stock price for Rollins (NYSE: ROL) is $31.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rollins (ROL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Rollins (NYSE:ROL) reporting earnings?

A

Rollins’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Rollins (ROL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rollins.

Q

What sector and industry does Rollins (ROL) operate in?

A

Rollins is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.