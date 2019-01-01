QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
IPic Entertainment Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates the restaurant, full-service bar, theater auditoriums with in-theater dining venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate-sponsored events. The company operates screens at different locations including Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Florida, Wisconsin, Arizona, Washington, and Maryland. Its maximum revenue is generated from food and beverages. Its restaurant brands include City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern and iPic Express.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IPic Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IPic Entertainment (IPIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IPic Entertainment (OTCEM: IPIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IPic Entertainment's (IPIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IPic Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for IPic Entertainment (IPIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for IPic Entertainment (OTCEM: IPIC) was reported by Telsey Advisory Group on July 30, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IPIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IPic Entertainment (IPIC)?

A

The stock price for IPic Entertainment (OTCEM: IPIC) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IPic Entertainment (IPIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IPic Entertainment.

Q

When is IPic Entertainment (OTCEM:IPIC) reporting earnings?

A

IPic Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IPic Entertainment (IPIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IPic Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does IPic Entertainment (IPIC) operate in?

A

IPic Entertainment is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.