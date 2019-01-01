IPic Entertainment Inc through its subsidiaries owns and operates the restaurant, full-service bar, theater auditoriums with in-theater dining venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate-sponsored events. The company operates screens at different locations including Texas, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, California, Florida, Wisconsin, Arizona, Washington, and Maryland. Its maximum revenue is generated from food and beverages. Its restaurant brands include City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern and iPic Express.