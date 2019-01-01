QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
KBC was formed in 1998 by the merger of Belgian commercial bank Kredietbank, cooperative farmers bank CERA Bank, and cooperative insurer ABB Verzekering. KBC offers banking, insurance, and investment products. Belgium and the Czech Republic account for bulk of KBC's profits, while the bank has smaller operations in Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.

KBC Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KBC Group (KBCSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KBC Group (OTCPK: KBCSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KBC Group's (KBCSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KBC Group.

Q

What is the target price for KBC Group (KBCSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for KBC Group (OTCPK: KBCSY) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on March 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KBCSY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KBC Group (KBCSY)?

A

The stock price for KBC Group (OTCPK: KBCSY) is $39.825 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KBC Group (KBCSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 29, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2012.

Q

When is KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSY) reporting earnings?

A

KBC Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is KBC Group (KBCSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KBC Group.

Q

What sector and industry does KBC Group (KBCSY) operate in?

A

KBC Group is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.