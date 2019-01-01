QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe, and also runs its e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties. Most of the company's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue. The company also has a business in Europe and other areas.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.1700.380 0.5500
REV84.560M95.139M10.579M

Build-A-Bear Workshop Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Build-A-Bear Workshop's (BBW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) was reported by Small Cap Consumer Research on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting BBW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 76.47% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)?

A

The stock price for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) is $18.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Q

When is Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reporting earnings?

A

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Q

What sector and industry does Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) operate in?

A

Build-A-Bear Workshop is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.