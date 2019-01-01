|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK: FFXDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Fairfax India Holdings.
There is no analysis for Fairfax India Holdings
The stock price for Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK: FFXDF) is $12.33 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Fairfax India Holdings.
Fairfax India Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Fairfax India Holdings.
Fairfax India Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.