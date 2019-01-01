QQQ
Range
12.33 - 12.55
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/30.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.13 - 15
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.51
P/E
2.81
EPS
0.91
Shares
139.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India. The company operates through investing in the India segment and it earns income through the source of interest and dividend.

Fairfax India Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fairfax India Holdings (FFXDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK: FFXDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fairfax India Holdings's (FFXDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fairfax India Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Fairfax India Holdings (FFXDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fairfax India Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Fairfax India Holdings (FFXDF)?

A

The stock price for Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK: FFXDF) is $12.33 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Fairfax India Holdings (FFXDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fairfax India Holdings.

Q

When is Fairfax India Holdings (OTCPK:FFXDF) reporting earnings?

A

Fairfax India Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fairfax India Holdings (FFXDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fairfax India Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Fairfax India Holdings (FFXDF) operate in?

A

Fairfax India Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.