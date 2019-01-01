|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.240
|0.260
|0.0200
|REV
|173.910M
|176.419M
|2.509M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Calix (NYSE: CALX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Calix’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Calix (NYSE: CALX) was reported by Craig-Hallum on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting CALX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.98% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Calix (NYSE: CALX) is $52.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Calix.
Calix’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Calix.
Calix is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.