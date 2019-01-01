|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK: CFWFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Calfrac Well Services.
There is no analysis for Calfrac Well Services
The stock price for Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK: CFWFF) is $4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:10:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 15, 2006.
Calfrac Well Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Calfrac Well Services.
Calfrac Well Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.