Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc is a provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented United States and United Kingdom markets. Its large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions. The company's operating segment includes U.S. Concrete Pumping; U.K. Operations; U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.050 -0.0500
REV82.890M87.753M4.863M

Concrete Pumping Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Concrete Pumping Holdings's (BBCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) was reported by UBS on June 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BBCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP)?

A

The stock price for Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ: BBCP) is $7.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Concrete Pumping Holdings.

Q

When is Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) reporting earnings?

A

Concrete Pumping Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Concrete Pumping Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) operate in?

A

Concrete Pumping Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.