Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Share:

During Thursday's trading, 452 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Morneau Shepell (OTC: MSIXF).
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX)'s stock actually fell; It moved 20.09% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs on Thursday are the following:

  • Morneau Shepell (OTC: MSIXF) shares hit a yearly high of $25.80. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.
  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 1.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $307.24.
  • Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.27. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,421.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.16%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were down 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.14.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares broke to $221.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%.
  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $342,559.49 with a daily change of up 1.11%.
  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $228.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.
  • Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $147.06. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) shares set a new yearly high of $98.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.
  • Las Vegas Sands (OTC: LVMUY) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.45 for a change of up 1.1%.
  • LVMH (NYSE: LVS) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.86 on Thursday, moving up 0.95%.
  • MetLife (NYSE: MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.58 Thursday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares hit $64.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $340.14.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.36%.
  • Novartis (OTC: NVSEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $95.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.35%.
  • Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares hit a yearly high of $80.49. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $287.08 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $303.36. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.
  • Park Lawn (OTC: PRRWF) shares hit a yearly high of $23.85. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.99 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%.
  • British American Tobacco (OTC: BTAFF) shares set a new yearly high of $45.47 this morning. The stock was up 3.73% on the session.
  • LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.69 Thursday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.
  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.49. Shares traded up 2.44%.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2,088.79 with a daily change of up 0.99%.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.66%.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $130.20. Shares traded up 0.95%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.78. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) shares were up 3.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.51 for a change of up 3.15%.
  • Hess Midstream Operations (NYSE: HESM) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.31. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Sony (OTC: SNEJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.
  • Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.68%.
  • BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new yearly high of $511.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 1.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.08.
  • Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) shares hit $78.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTC: TKGBY) shares hit a yearly high of $1.96. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session.
  • Elamex (OTC: ELAMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares broke to $157.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.64%.
  • Etrion (OTC: ETRXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.81%.
  • Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.
  • Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares set a new yearly high of $192.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.
  • adidas (OTC: ADDYY) shares were up 2.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $344.84.
  • adidas (OTC: ADDDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $171.30 with a daily change of up 2.11%.
  • Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) shares broke to $0.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 7.33%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 for a change of up 0.14%.
  • TGI Solar Power Group (OTC: TSPG) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0029 for a change of flat%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.51. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.
  • Munchener (OTC: MURGF) shares hit $298.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Merck (OTC: MMMB) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.03.
  • MamaMancini's Holdings (OTC: MKKGY) shares set a new yearly high of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Chorus (OTC: CHRYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.32. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.63. The stock traded down 15.56% on the session.
  • LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.38 Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.
  • Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares were up 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.40 on Thursday, moving up 2.36%.
  • Enel (OTC: ENLAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session.
  • Pushpay Holdings (OTC: PHPYF) shares broke to $2.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares hit $117.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.
  • DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.48. Shares traded up 14.5%.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares were up 0.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.74 for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares set a new yearly high of $90.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.
  • Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.45. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.21. Shares traded down 4.47%.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were up 1.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.71 for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were down 0.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.74 for a change of down 0.05%.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares hit a yearly high of $113.87. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.78. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares broke to $2.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 99.66%.
  • Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $86.25 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.40. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.33 with a daily change of up 2.55%.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.53%.
  • Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
  • Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares set a new yearly high of $383.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares hit a yearly high of $8.56. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.33. Shares traded up 0.44%.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit a yearly high of $7.84. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.
  • Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) shares were up 3.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.02 for a change of up 3.09%.
  • Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.86.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $90.80. Shares traded up 1.44%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares hit $77.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.
  • Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) shares hit $206.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $142.22 with a daily change of up 1.78%.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $146.21. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Tobii (OTC: TBIIF) shares set a new yearly high of $4.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.56.
  • ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDF) shares broke to $10.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.32%.
  • Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.29%.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.
  • Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%.
  • Stantec (NYSE: STN) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.67. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.
  • CSL (OTC: CMXHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $200.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.57%.
  • Red Metal Resources (OTC: RMES) shares were up 150.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06 for a change of up 150.0%.
  • Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $161.84.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $260.13 for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.66 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.83%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Greek Organisation (OTC: GRKZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.87%.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares were up 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.01.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.73 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
  • Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.54 for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares hit a yearly high of $21.87. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
  • Enghouse Systems (OTC: EGHSF) shares set a new yearly high of $39.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.34. Shares traded up 2.18%.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $66.89. Shares traded down 0.62%.
  • Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.25%.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.68. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • FUJIFILM Holdings (OTC: FUJIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.63%.
  • PB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.22 for a change of up 0.07%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares hit a yearly high of $48.94. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares hit $135.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $69.39. Shares traded down 0.23%.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares hit $82.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.
  • Smith & Nephew (OTC: SNNUF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of down 0.41%.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares were up 1.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.41.
  • Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit a yearly high of $498.50. The stock traded down 2.01% on the session.
  • Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares hit a yearly high of $73.50. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
  • Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.
  • Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares were up 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.87 for a change of up 1.68%.
  • Weatherford International (OTC: WFTLF) shares were down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.52 for a change of down 1.69%.
  • Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) shares were up 3.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.26.
  • Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.38. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • Teleperformance (OTC: TLPFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.03. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
  • Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.13%.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.4%.
  • Life & Banc Split (OTC: LFBCF) shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.25.
  • Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $49.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares hit $207.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares hit a yearly high of $85.59. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Straumann Holding (OTC: SCHYY) shares set a new yearly high of $56.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Sands China (OTC: SAUHY) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.29%.
  • Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares set a new yearly high of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 6.94% on the session.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.42 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.23%.
  • Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.45%.
  • AES (NYSE: AES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares hit $134.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.05%.
  • Rentokil Initial (OTC: RKLIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.09%.
  • Infineon Technologies (OTC: IFNNF) shares hit $24.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Taiyo Yuden (OTC: TYOYY) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.05.
  • Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.87.
  • RingCentral (OTC: RNECY) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.56. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
  • Renesas Electronics (NYSE: RNG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.
  • AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
  • Z Holdings (OTC: YAHOY) shares were up 3.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.52.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.
  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.67. Shares traded up 1.33%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $386.98. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
  • ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares set a new yearly high of $157.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $141.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%.
  • Aroundtown (OTC: AANNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Thursday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.
  • Essilorluxottica (OTC: ESLOF) shares hit a yearly high of $157.36. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
  • Adecco Group (OTC: AHEXY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • HelloFresh (OTC: HLFFF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.04%.
  • Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.58 on Thursday, moving up 2.5%.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were down 0.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.43.
  • Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.1%.
  • Lake Resources (OTC: LLKKF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.11 with a daily change of up 160.87%.
  • Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.17. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares broke to $23.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.3%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock made a new 52-week high of $235.96 Thursday. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.
  • GVC Holdings (OTC: GMVHF) shares broke to $12.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.08%.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.73. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,571.09. Shares traded up 1.46%.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares broke to $68.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.86%.
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $291.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) shares hit $50.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.7%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.71%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.89 on Thursday, moving up 3.52%.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.74 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.54%.
  • Vancord Capital (OTC: VNCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Thursday. The stock was up 150.0% for the day.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.94. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $871.16 for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.53. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Heritage NOLA (OTC: HRGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Thursday, moving up 3.85%.
  • CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.86. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares hit a yearly high of $178.93. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
  • Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) shares hit $189.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Westports Holdings (OTC: WSTTF) shares were up 30.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.26.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.37 Thursday. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.
  • Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares broke to $73.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
  • Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.
  • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares hit a yearly high of $17.48. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.68%.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.47 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares set a new yearly high of $30.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a yearly high of $48.41. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $261.85 with a daily change of up 1.38%.
  • Prosus (OTC: PROSF) shares broke to $76.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.
  • Zinzino Holding (OTC: ZNZNF) shares were up 85.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.18.
  • Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTC: GBLBF) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.30.
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares set a new yearly high of $40.35 this morning. The stock was up 14.21% on the session.
  • Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares hit $24.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.35%.
  • Hufvudstaden (OTC: HUFAF) shares set a new yearly high of $19.73 this morning. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit $160.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.
  • ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares were up 2.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.96.
  • NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares were down 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $164.16 for a change of down 0.36%.
  • WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $336.72. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares hit a yearly high of $59.74. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.
  • Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.85. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.20 with a daily change of down 1.31%.
  • Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) stock set a new 52-week high of $194.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • SLC Agricola (OTC: SLCJY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.80. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.12. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.
  • Tatneft (OTC: OAOFY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.78. Shares traded flat%.
  • Straumann Holding (OTC: SAUHF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,032.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.
  • MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to $269.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
  • Gecina Nom (OTC: GECFF) shares were up 2.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $180.00 for a change of up 2.52%.
  • China Skyrise Digital (OTC: CSKD) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.30 on Thursday, moving up 200.0%.
  • HV Bancorp (NASDAQ: HVBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.01. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares set a new yearly high of $167.66 this morning. The stock was up 5.38% on the session.
  • Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.71 Thursday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%.
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.7%.
  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.13%.
  • Lithium & Boron (OTC: LBTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.00 Thursday. The stock was down 10.71% for the day.
  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $241.10.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,421.00.
  • Hermes International (OTC: HESAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $765.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.6%.
  • Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares were up 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.35 for a change of up 2.86%.
  • Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.
  • Teleperformance (OTC: TLPFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $248.75 Thursday. The stock was up 6.41% for the day.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.59%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit a yearly high of $52.17. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $243.85 for a change of up 1.19%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.43. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares broke to $16.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.
  • Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new yearly high of $23.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.
  • Merck (OTC: MKGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.37%.
  • Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.21%.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares set a new yearly high of $128.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares were up 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.62 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.52.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock made a new 52-week high of $302.11 Thursday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.
  • Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares were up 2.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.23.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • u-Blox Holding (OTC: UBLXF) shares were up 10.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.40.
  • Africa Energy (OTC: HPMCF) shares were up 16.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.25.
  • Iron Road (OTC: IRNRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.06 Thursday. The stock was up 5.0% for the day.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.86. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.
  • WSP Global (OTC: WSPOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.94 Thursday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $98.84 with a daily change of up 2.35%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.22. Shares traded up 14.58%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares broke to $19.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.
  • State Street (NYSE: STT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $82.32 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares were up 2.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.29.
  • NASB Financial (OTC: NASB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.00. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.
  • Delmarva Bancshares (OTC: DLMV) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.50 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares hit $85.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Randstad (OTC: RANJY) shares hit a yearly high of $31.03. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.55 on Thursday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.80 Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
  • Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $174.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) shares broke to $6.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
  • Option Care Health (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.14 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.73%.
  • Azimut Holding (OTC: AZIHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session.
  • WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares set a new yearly high of $67.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
  • ENN Energy Holdings (OTC: XNGSY) shares were up 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.46.
  • Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.23. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock set a new 52-week high of $239.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%.
  • Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) shares hit a yearly high of $8.66. The stock traded up 3.26% on the session.
  • Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.73 for a change of flat%.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.08. Shares traded up 0.74%.
  • Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.48 for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.63 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.52 on Thursday, moving up 0.52%.
  • Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTC: AEBZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.76%.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.08 for a change of down 0.58%.
  • NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares hit $79.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.84 Thursday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.
  • Kyocera (OTC: KYOCY) shares hit a yearly high of $70.00. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock hit a yearly high price of $308.25. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
  • BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.17. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.70. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares hit $12.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.73%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%.
  • Greek Organisation (OTC: GOFPY) shares were up 4.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.61 for a change of up 4.42%.
  • Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.
  • Frontier Oilfield Service (OTC: FOSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.80 on Thursday, moving up 31.67%.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.43. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.35. The stock was up 11.69% for the day.
  • Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares set a new yearly high of $211.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Pivot Technology Solns (OTC: PVVTF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were down 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.01.
  • Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.53 Thursday. The stock was up 3.79% for the day.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $134.84. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 3.29%.
  • Aritzia (OTC: ATZAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.04%.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $116.94. Shares traded up 0.58%.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.
  • Pargesa Holding (OTC: PRGAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.05. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.
  • Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares were up 0.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.98.
  • CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $159.59. Shares traded up 0.6%.
  • Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.64%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16 for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Visa (NYSE: V) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.94.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $35.85 this morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.61 Thursday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $277.99. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
  • Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.89 Thursday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.41.
  • 3i Group (OTC: TGOPF) shares were down 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25 for a change of down 2.42%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.91.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.75. Shares traded up 4.93%.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.98 on Thursday, moving up 4.27%.
  • Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) stock made a new 52-week high of $396.20 Thursday. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.
  • Disco (OTC: DSCSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.82%.
  • GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.68. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.38. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
  • Agfa-Gevaert (OTC: AFGVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%.
  • Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.
  • Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares hit $57.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $222.98. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • Winpak (OTC: WIPKF) shares hit $36.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.51%.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.07.
  • Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.11. Shares traded up 0.63%.
  • Carbios (OTC: COOSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.00. The stock was up 8.64% for the day.
  • Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.43 on Thursday, moving up 6.22%.
  • Forecross (OTC: FRXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.06. The stock traded up 98.5% on the session.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.26 with a daily change of up 4.37%.
  • Union Dental Holdings (OTC: UDHI) shares were up 27.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 27.6%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares broke to $11.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.01 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
  • Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $49.60 with a daily change of up 1.76%.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to $2.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.63. Shares traded down 0.44%.
  • Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.10. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47.
  • Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $251.89 on Thursday, moving up 2.07%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.94 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • DaVita (NYSE: DVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
  • Digital Development (OTC: DGDM) shares broke to $0.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 20.09%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $72.62. Shares traded up 0.24%.
  • Edenred (OTC: EDNMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.39%.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.66 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Draegerwerk (OTC: DRWKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.96%.
  • Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.77 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded up 9.51% on the session.
  • Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.12 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.26 on Thursday, moving up 1.4%.
  • Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares set a new yearly high of $1.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares were up 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.42 for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares were down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.39.
  • PICC Property & Casualty (OTC: PPCCF) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.26.
  • Minebea Mitsumi (OTC: MNBEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.65 with a daily change of up 2.61%.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $330.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.
  • AurCrest Gold (OTC: TBMIF) shares were up 48.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.04.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • Colfax (NYSE: CFX) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.23 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
  • Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.4%.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58.
  • Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $54.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.12%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
  • Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $449.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.85%.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares hit a yearly high of $40.33. The stock traded up 26.07% on the session.
  • Nihon M&A Center (OTC: NHMAF) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.85.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.66 on Thursday, moving up 0.35%.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $337.99. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.
  • LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $471.44. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: CBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.22. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • Longfor Group Holdings (OTC: LGFRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.21%.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.75 Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.
  • Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares broke to $115.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.79. Shares traded up 0.09%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.31. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • NOVATEK (OTC: NOVKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.75.
  • Santos (OTC: SSLZY) shares hit a yearly high of $6.17. The stock traded up 2.66% on the session.
  • Snam (OTC: SNMRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.23 on Thursday, moving up 1.94%.
  • Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $424.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.72%.
  • Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.25 on Thursday, moving up 0.57%.
  • IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares broke to $174.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
  • Persimmon (OTC: PSMMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • ZTE (OTC: ZTCOF) shares were up 5.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.45.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.06%.
  • Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares set a new 52-week high of $286.68 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
  • Euronav (NYSE: EURN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%.
  • Applied Genetic Tech (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares hit $6.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 113.63%.
  • Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.95 for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares were up 1.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.51.
  • Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.83%.
  • RELX (NYSE: RELX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.33. Shares traded up 0.86%.
  • AltiGen Communications (OTC: ATGN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
  • Huron Valley Bancorp (OTC: HVLM) shares hit a yearly high of $19.05. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
  • NameSilo Technologies (OTC: URLOF) shares were up 6.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.42.
  • Denmark Bancshares (OTC: DMKBA) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.55.
  • Clariant (OTC: CLZNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.
  • ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.24. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Hitachi Construction (OTC: HTCMY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Oak Ridge Financial (OTC: BKOR) shares set a new yearly high of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares set a new yearly high of $21.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Richelieu Hardware (OTC: RHUHF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.
  • Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Thursday, moving up 1.2%.
  • Ackroo (OTC: AKRFF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded up 11.5% on the session.
  • Biorem (OTC: BIRMF) shares were up 9.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 9.68%.
  • LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares were up 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.78 for a change of up 0.32%.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.
  • Turk Telekomunikasyon (OTC: TRKNY) shares were up 11.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.57.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.73.
  • Airiq (OTC: AILQF) shares hit $0.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.42%.
  • Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.39 Thursday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
  • ABV Consulting (OTC: ABVN) shares broke to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 88.24%.
  • CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.67. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Renesas Electronics (OTC: RNECF) shares hit $7.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $365.00.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Ultra Electronics Hldgs (OTC: UEHPF) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 2.48%.
  • Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.48. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (A + AANNF)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
There's A New Trading Tool That Allows Traders To Trade Cannabis With Leverage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga