Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's trading, 452 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Morneau Shepell (OTC: MSIXF) .

. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX)'s stock actually fell; It moved 20.09% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs on Thursday are the following:

Morneau Shepell (OTC: MSIXF) shares hit a yearly high of $25.80. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.80. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 1.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $307.24.

shares were up 1.94% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $307.24. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) stock hit a yearly high price of $191.27. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $191.27. The stock was up 1.33% for the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,421.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,421.93 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were down 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.14.

shares were down 0.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.14. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) shares broke to $221.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%.

shares broke to $221.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $342,559.49 with a daily change of up 1.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $342,559.49 with a daily change of up 1.11%. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $228.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $228.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $147.06. Shares traded up 0.5%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $147.06. Shares traded up 0.5%. ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) shares set a new yearly high of $98.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $98.13 this morning. The stock was up 1.71% on the session. Las Vegas Sands (OTC: LVMUY) shares were up 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.45 for a change of up 1.1%.

shares were up 1.1% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.45 for a change of up 1.1%. LVMH (NYSE: LVS) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $71.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%. Envista Holdings (NYSE: NVST) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.86 on Thursday, moving up 0.95%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $31.86 on Thursday, moving up 0.95%. MetLife (NYSE: MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.58 Thursday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $52.58 Thursday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares hit $64.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%.

shares hit $64.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.47%. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $340.14.

shares were up 0.67% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $340.14. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.36%. Novartis (OTC: NVSEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $95.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $95.05 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.35%. Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares hit a yearly high of $80.49. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $80.49. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $287.08 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $287.08 Thursday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $303.36. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $303.36. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session. Park Lawn (OTC: PRRWF) shares hit a yearly high of $23.85. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.85. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.99 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $57.99 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%. British American Tobacco (OTC: BTAFF) shares set a new yearly high of $45.47 this morning. The stock was up 3.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $45.47 this morning. The stock was up 3.73% on the session. LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.69 Thursday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $96.69 Thursday. The stock was up 1.92% for the day. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.49. Shares traded up 2.44%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.49. Shares traded up 2.44%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2,088.79 with a daily change of up 0.99%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2,088.79 with a daily change of up 0.99%. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.66%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $118.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.66%. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $130.20. Shares traded up 0.95%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $130.20. Shares traded up 0.95%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.78. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $70.78. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. GS Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: GSAH) shares were up 3.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.51 for a change of up 3.15%.

shares were up 3.15% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.51 for a change of up 3.15%. Hess Midstream Operations (NYSE: HESM) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.31. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $24.31. The stock was up 0.75% for the day. Sony (OTC: SNEJF) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $71.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.27%. Security National Finl (NASDAQ: SNFCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.68%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.68%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares set a new yearly high of $511.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $511.60 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 1.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.08.

shares were up 1.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.08. Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) shares hit $78.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

shares hit $78.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi (OTC: TKGBY) shares hit a yearly high of $1.96. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.96. The stock traded up 8.07% on the session. Elamex (OTC: ELAMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of up 0.12%. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares broke to $157.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.64%.

shares broke to $157.20 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.64%. Etrion (OTC: ETRXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.81%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 14.81%. Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $57.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.12%. Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares set a new yearly high of $192.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $192.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. adidas (OTC: ADDYY) shares were up 2.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $344.84.

shares were up 2.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $344.84. adidas (OTC: ADDDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $171.30 with a daily change of up 2.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $171.30 with a daily change of up 2.11%. Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) shares broke to $0.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 7.33%.

shares broke to $0.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 7.33%. Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) shares were up 0.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 for a change of up 0.14%.

shares were up 0.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 for a change of up 0.14%. TGI Solar Power Group (OTC: TSPG) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0029 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0029 for a change of flat%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE: VTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.51. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.51. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.48 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.28%. Munchener (OTC: MURGF) shares hit $298.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.

shares hit $298.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%. Merck (OTC: MMMB) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.03.

shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.03. MamaMancini's Holdings (OTC: MKKGY) shares set a new yearly high of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Chorus (OTC: CHRYY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.32. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.32. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.63. The stock traded down 15.56% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.63. The stock traded down 15.56% on the session. LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ: LX) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.38 Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.38 Thursday. The stock was up 1.6% for the day. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares were up 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86.

shares were up 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86. Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.02 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.7%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.40 on Thursday, moving up 2.36%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $49.40 on Thursday, moving up 2.36%. Enel (OTC: ENLAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares set a new yearly high of $20.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $20.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.79% on the session. Pushpay Holdings (OTC: PHPYF) shares broke to $2.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%.

shares broke to $2.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.85%. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares hit $117.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.

shares hit $117.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.48. Shares traded up 14.5%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.48. Shares traded up 14.5%. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares were up 0.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.74 for a change of up 0.42%.

shares were up 0.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.74 for a change of up 0.42%. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares set a new yearly high of $90.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $90.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $12.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.08% for the day. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.45. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.45. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Scottie Resources (OTC: SCTSF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.21. Shares traded down 4.47%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.21. Shares traded down 4.47%. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were up 1.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.71 for a change of up 1.25%.

shares were up 1.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $191.71 for a change of up 1.25%. Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were down 0.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.74 for a change of down 0.05%.

shares were down 0.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.74 for a change of down 0.05%. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares hit a yearly high of $113.87. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $113.87. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session. SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.78. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.78. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session. Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares broke to $2.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 99.66%.

shares broke to $2.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 99.66%. Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $86.25 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $86.25 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.40. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.40. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session. Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.33 with a daily change of up 2.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.33 with a daily change of up 2.55%. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.53%. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $109.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%. Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) shares set a new yearly high of $383.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $383.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session. Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares hit a yearly high of $8.56. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.56. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.33. Shares traded up 0.44%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.33. Shares traded up 0.44%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit a yearly high of $7.84. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.84. The stock traded up 2.58% on the session. Olympus (OTC: OCPNY) shares were up 3.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.02 for a change of up 3.09%.

shares were up 3.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.02 for a change of up 3.09%. Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.86.

shares were up 0.1% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.86. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $90.80. Shares traded up 1.44%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $90.80. Shares traded up 1.44%. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares hit $77.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%.

shares hit $77.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.46%. Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) shares hit $206.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $206.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $142.22 with a daily change of up 1.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $142.22 with a daily change of up 1.78%. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $146.21. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $146.21. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $55.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%. Tobii (OTC: TBIIF) shares set a new yearly high of $4.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. Putnam Premier Income (NYSE: PPT) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.56.

shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.56. ANTA Sports Products (OTC: ANPDF) shares broke to $10.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.32%.

shares broke to $10.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.32%. Recruit Holdings Co (OTC: RCRUY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.75%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.29%. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.50. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session. Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $56.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.89%. Stantec (NYSE: STN) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.93 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%. Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%. Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.67. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.67. The stock traded up 2.25% on the session. CSL (OTC: CMXHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $200.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $200.78 on Thursday, moving up 4.57%. Red Metal Resources (OTC: RMES) shares were up 150.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06 for a change of up 150.0%.

shares were up 150.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.06 for a change of up 150.0%. Globant (NYSE: GLOB) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $114.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $161.84.

shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $161.84. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares were up 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $260.13 for a change of up 1.29%.

shares were up 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $260.13 for a change of up 1.29%. Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.66 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.66 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.83%. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $147.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%. Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $51.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. Greek Organisation (OTC: GRKZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.38 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.87%. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares were up 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.01.

shares were up 0.03% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $110.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.73 with a daily change of down 0.17%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $23.73 with a daily change of down 0.17%. Fuchs Petrolub (OTC: FUPBY) shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.54 for a change of up 0.77%.

shares were up 0.77% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.54 for a change of up 0.77%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares hit a yearly high of $21.87. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.87. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. Enghouse Systems (OTC: EGHSF) shares set a new yearly high of $39.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $39.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.34. Shares traded up 2.18%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $45.34. Shares traded up 2.18%. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $66.89. Shares traded down 0.62%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $66.89. Shares traded down 0.62%. Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.57 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.25%. Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.68. Shares traded up 1.37%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.68. Shares traded up 1.37%. FUJIFILM Holdings (OTC: FUJIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.63%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.63%. PB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBBI) shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.22 for a change of up 0.07%.

shares were up 0.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.22 for a change of up 0.07%. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares hit a yearly high of $48.94. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $48.94. The stock traded up 2.52% on the session. Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.41%. Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares hit $135.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.

shares hit $135.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%. Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $69.39. Shares traded down 0.23%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $69.39. Shares traded down 0.23%. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GBT) shares hit $82.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.

shares hit $82.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%. Smith & Nephew (OTC: SNNUF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of down 0.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of down 0.41%. Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares were up 1.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.41.

shares were up 1.83% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.41. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares hit a yearly high of $498.50. The stock traded down 2.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $498.50. The stock traded down 2.01% on the session. Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) shares hit a yearly high of $73.50. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $73.50. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $38.59 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%. Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares were up 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.87 for a change of up 1.68%.

shares were up 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.87 for a change of up 1.68%. Weatherford International (OTC: WFTLF) shares were down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.52 for a change of down 1.69%.

shares were down 1.69% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.52 for a change of down 1.69%. Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) shares were up 3.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.26.

shares were up 3.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.26. Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.38. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.38. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Teleperformance (OTC: TLPFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $125.03. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $125.03. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.13%. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.4%. Life & Banc Split (OTC: LFBCF) shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.25.

shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.25. Yum China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) shares set a new yearly high of $49.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $49.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares hit $207.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

shares hit $207.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%. CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares hit a yearly high of $85.59. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $85.59. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session. Straumann Holding (OTC: SCHYY) shares set a new yearly high of $56.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $56.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Sands China (OTC: SAUHY) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.29%. Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares set a new yearly high of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 6.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $3.70 this morning. The stock was up 6.94% on the session. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.42 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.42 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.23%. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.45%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $74.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.45%. AES (NYSE: AES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.12%. New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) shares hit $134.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%.

shares hit $134.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.91%. TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $98.22 on Thursday, moving down 0.05%. Rentokil Initial (OTC: RKLIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.09%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $5.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.09%. Infineon Technologies (OTC: IFNNF) shares hit $24.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.

shares hit $24.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%. Taiyo Yuden (OTC: TYOYY) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.05.

shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $126.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del (NYSE: PAC) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.87.

shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.87. RingCentral (OTC: RNECY) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.56. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $3.56. The stock was up 2.11% for the day. Renesas Electronics (NYSE: RNG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $183.18 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.85%. AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%. Z Holdings (OTC: YAHOY) shares were up 3.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.52.

shares were up 3.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.52. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $24.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.67. Shares traded up 1.33%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $52.67. Shares traded up 1.33%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $386.98. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $386.98. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares set a new yearly high of $157.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $157.91 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%. Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $141.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $141.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%. Aroundtown (OTC: AANNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Thursday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Thursday. The stock was up 2.95% for the day. Essilorluxottica (OTC: ESLOF) shares hit a yearly high of $157.36. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $157.36. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session. Adecco Group (OTC: AHEXY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. HelloFresh (OTC: HLFFF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.04%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.04%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $94.58 Thursday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day. Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.58 on Thursday, moving up 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $55.58 on Thursday, moving up 2.5%. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were down 0.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.43.

shares were down 0.71% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.43. Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.67 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 11.1%. Lake Resources (OTC: LLKKF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.11 with a daily change of up 160.87%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.11 with a daily change of up 160.87%. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.17. Shares traded up 0.34%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.17. Shares traded up 0.34%. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares broke to $23.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.3%.

shares broke to $23.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.3%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock made a new 52-week high of $235.96 Thursday. The stock was up 2.98% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $235.96 Thursday. The stock was up 2.98% for the day. GVC Holdings (OTC: GMVHF) shares broke to $12.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.08%.

shares broke to $12.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.08%. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.73. The stock was up 1.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $58.73. The stock was up 1.42% for the day. Cable One (NYSE: CABO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,571.09. Shares traded up 1.46%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,571.09. Shares traded up 1.46%. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares broke to $68.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.86%.

shares broke to $68.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.86%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $291.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $291.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. Marui Group (OTC: MAURY) shares hit $50.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.7%.

shares hit $50.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.7%. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $36.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%. MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.71%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.71%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.89 on Thursday, moving up 3.52%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $52.89 on Thursday, moving up 3.52%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.74 for a change of up 0.51%.

shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.74 for a change of up 0.51%. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.54%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $45.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.54%. Vancord Capital (OTC: VNCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Thursday. The stock was up 150.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Thursday. The stock was up 150.0% for the day. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.94. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.94. The stock was up 0.59% for the day. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares were up 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $871.16 for a change of up 0.46%.

shares were up 0.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $871.16 for a change of up 0.46%. Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $58.53. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $58.53. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Heritage NOLA (OTC: HRGG) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Thursday, moving up 3.85%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.50 on Thursday, moving up 3.85%. CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.86. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.86. The stock traded up 1.03% on the session. Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares hit a yearly high of $178.93. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $178.93. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session. Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) shares hit $189.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.

shares hit $189.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%. Westports Holdings (OTC: WSTTF) shares were up 30.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.26.

shares were up 30.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.26. AECOM (NYSE: ACM) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.37 Thursday. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $44.37 Thursday. The stock was up 4.12% for the day. Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares broke to $73.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.

shares broke to $73.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.69 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%. Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $21.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.57% on the session. PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares hit a yearly high of $17.48. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.48. The stock traded flat% on the session. JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.68%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.68%. Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.47 with a daily change of up 0.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.47 with a daily change of up 0.43%. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares set a new yearly high of $30.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $30.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a yearly high of $48.41. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $48.41. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $261.85 with a daily change of up 1.38%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $261.85 with a daily change of up 1.38%. Prosus (OTC: PROSF) shares broke to $76.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%.

shares broke to $76.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.84%. Zinzino Holding (OTC: ZNZNF) shares were up 85.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.18.

shares were up 85.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.18. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTC: GBLBF) shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.30.

shares were up 1.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $105.30. Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares set a new yearly high of $40.35 this morning. The stock was up 14.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $40.35 this morning. The stock was up 14.21% on the session. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares hit $24.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.35%.

shares hit $24.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.35%. Hufvudstaden (OTC: HUFAF) shares set a new yearly high of $19.73 this morning. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $19.73 this morning. The stock was up 3.46% on the session. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit $160.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.

shares hit $160.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%. ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares were up 2.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.96.

shares were up 2.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.96. NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares were down 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $164.16 for a change of down 0.36%.

shares were down 0.36% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $164.16 for a change of down 0.36%. WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $336.72. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $336.72. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) shares hit a yearly high of $59.74. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $59.74. The stock traded up 2.74% on the session. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.85. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $173.85. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.20 with a daily change of down 1.31%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.20 with a daily change of down 1.31%. Southeast Airport Group (NYSE: ASR) stock set a new 52-week high of $194.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $194.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%. Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%. SLC Agricola (OTC: SLCJY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.80. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.80. The stock traded down 0.65% on the session. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.12. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.12. The stock traded up 1.35% on the session. Tatneft (OTC: OAOFY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.78. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $78.78. Shares traded flat%. Straumann Holding (OTC: SAUHF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,032.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,032.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.03%. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to $269.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.

shares broke to $269.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%. Gecina Nom (OTC: GECFF) shares were up 2.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $180.00 for a change of up 2.52%.

shares were up 2.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $180.00 for a change of up 2.52%. China Skyrise Digital (OTC: CSKD) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.30 on Thursday, moving up 200.0%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.30 on Thursday, moving up 200.0%. HV Bancorp (NASDAQ: HVBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.01. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.01. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares set a new yearly high of $167.66 this morning. The stock was up 5.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $167.66 this morning. The stock was up 5.38% on the session. Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.71 Thursday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $94.71 Thursday. The stock was up 1.17% for the day. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.80 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.7%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $39.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.7%. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) stock set a new 52-week high of $83.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.13%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $83.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.13%. Lithium & Boron (OTC: LBTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.00 Thursday. The stock was down 10.71% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.00 Thursday. The stock was down 10.71% for the day. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $241.10.

shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $241.10. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,421.00.

shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,421.00. Hermes International (OTC: HESAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $765.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $765.90 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.6%. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares were up 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.35 for a change of up 2.86%.

shares were up 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $196.35 for a change of up 2.86%. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%. Teleperformance (OTC: TLPFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $248.75 Thursday. The stock was up 6.41% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $248.75 Thursday. The stock was up 6.41% for the day. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.76 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.59%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares hit a yearly high of $52.17. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $52.17. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $243.85 for a change of up 1.19%.

shares were up 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $243.85 for a change of up 1.19%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.43. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $117.43. The stock was up 2.77% for the day. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares broke to $16.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%.

shares broke to $16.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.43%. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new yearly high of $23.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.56% on the session. Merck (OTC: MKGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $125.60 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.37%. Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE: DSU) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.21%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.21%. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares set a new yearly high of $128.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $128.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) shares were up 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.62 for a change of up 0.58%.

shares were up 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.62 for a change of up 0.58%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE) shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.52.

shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.52. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock made a new 52-week high of $302.11 Thursday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $302.11 Thursday. The stock was down 0.96% for the day. Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares were up 2.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.23.

shares were up 2.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.23. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. u-Blox Holding (OTC: UBLXF) shares were up 10.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.40.

shares were up 10.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.40. Africa Energy (OTC: HPMCF) shares were up 16.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.25.

shares were up 16.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.25. Iron Road (OTC: IRNRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.06 Thursday. The stock was up 5.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.06 Thursday. The stock was up 5.0% for the day. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.86. The stock was up 1.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.86. The stock was up 1.93% for the day. WSP Global (OTC: WSPOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.94 Thursday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $69.94 Thursday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $98.84 with a daily change of up 2.35%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $98.84 with a daily change of up 2.35%. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.41 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%. Kimberly - Clark (OTC: KCDMF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.22. Shares traded up 14.58%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.22. Shares traded up 14.58%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PTY) shares broke to $19.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.

shares broke to $19.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%. State Street (NYSE: STT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $82.32 with a daily change of up 1.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $82.32 with a daily change of up 1.61%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares were up 2.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.29.

shares were up 2.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.29. NASB Financial (OTC: NASB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.00. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.00. The stock traded up 1.66% on the session. Delmarva Bancshares (OTC: DLMV) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.50 for a change of up 0.59%.

shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.50 for a change of up 0.59%. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares hit $85.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.

shares hit $85.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%. Randstad (OTC: RANJY) shares hit a yearly high of $31.03. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $31.03. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.55 on Thursday, moving up 0.15%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $68.55 on Thursday, moving up 0.15%. Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock made a new 52-week high of $69.80 Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $69.80 Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $174.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $174.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%. Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE: EVF) shares broke to $6.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.

shares broke to $6.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%. Option Care Health (NASDAQ: BIOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.14 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.14 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.73%. Azimut Holding (OTC: AZIHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 4.84% on the session. WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares set a new yearly high of $67.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $67.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session. ENN Energy Holdings (OTC: XNGSY) shares were up 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.46.

shares were up 1.64% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.46. Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.23. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.23. The stock was up 2.03% for the day. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock set a new 52-week high of $239.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $239.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.48%. Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) shares hit a yearly high of $8.66. The stock traded up 3.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.66. The stock traded up 3.26% on the session. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.73 for a change of flat%.

shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.73 for a change of flat%. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE: NSL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.08. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.08. Shares traded up 0.74%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 1.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.48 for a change of up 1.01%.

shares were up 1.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.48 for a change of up 1.01%. Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.63 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $16.63 with a daily change of up 0.12%. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.52 on Thursday, moving up 0.52%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $40.52 on Thursday, moving up 0.52%. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTC: AEBZY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.76%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.76%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.08 for a change of down 0.58%.

shares were down 0.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.08 for a change of down 0.58%. NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares hit $79.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.

shares hit $79.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%. Dassault Systemes (OTC: DASTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.84 Thursday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $169.84 Thursday. The stock was up 1.82% for the day. Kyocera (OTC: KYOCY) shares hit a yearly high of $70.00. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $70.00. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock hit a yearly high price of $308.25. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $308.25. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.17. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.17. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Unico American (NASDAQ: UNAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.70. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.70. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares hit $12.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.73%.

shares hit $12.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.73%. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $217.51 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.37%. Greek Organisation (OTC: GOFPY) shares were up 4.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.61 for a change of up 4.42%.

shares were up 4.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.61 for a change of up 4.42%. Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.94%. Frontier Oilfield Service (OTC: FOSI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.80 on Thursday, moving up 31.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.80 on Thursday, moving up 31.67%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE: EL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.43. Shares traded up 1.19%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $209.43. Shares traded up 1.19%. Intellicheck (AMEX: IDN) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.35. The stock was up 11.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.35. The stock was up 11.69% for the day. Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares set a new yearly high of $211.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $211.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Pivot Technology Solns (OTC: PVVTF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.49 Thursday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were down 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.01.

shares were down 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.01. Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.53 Thursday. The stock was up 3.79% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.53 Thursday. The stock was up 3.79% for the day. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a yearly high price of $134.84. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $134.84. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 3.29%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.52. Shares traded up 3.29%. Aritzia (OTC: ATZAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.04%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.50 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.04%. Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $116.94. Shares traded up 0.58%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $116.94. Shares traded up 0.58%. Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $97.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.2%. Pargesa Holding (OTC: PRGAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.05. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $84.05. The stock was up 1.39% for the day. Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares were up 0.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.98.

shares were up 0.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.98. CF Finance Acquisition (NASDAQ: CFFA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $159.59. Shares traded up 0.6%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $159.59. Shares traded up 0.6%. Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.64%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $66.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.64%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16 for a change of up 1.18%.

shares were up 1.18% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16 for a change of up 1.18%. Visa (NYSE: V) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.94.

shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $192.94. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $35.85 this morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $35.85 this morning. The stock was up 5.64% on the session. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock made a new 52-week high of $95.61 Thursday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $95.61 Thursday. The stock was up 2.22% for the day. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE: BIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.85. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $277.99. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $277.99. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Sony (NYSE: SNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.48 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49. Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) stock made a new 52-week high of $272.89 Thursday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $272.89 Thursday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day. Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.41.

shares were up 1.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.41. 3i Group (OTC: TGOPF) shares were down 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25 for a change of down 2.42%.

shares were down 2.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25 for a change of down 2.42%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.91.

shares were up 0.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.91. Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.75. Shares traded up 4.93%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $22.75. Shares traded up 4.93%. MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.98 on Thursday, moving up 4.27%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.98 on Thursday, moving up 4.27%. Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) stock made a new 52-week high of $396.20 Thursday. The stock was up 3.38% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $396.20 Thursday. The stock was up 3.38% for the day. Disco (OTC: DSCSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.82%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $49.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.82%. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.68. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.68. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.38. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $71.38. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. Agfa-Gevaert (OTC: AFGVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.41 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.06%. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $19.27 this morning. The stock was up 1.79% on the session. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares hit $57.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.

shares hit $57.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $222.98. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $222.98. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. Winpak (OTC: WIPKF) shares hit $36.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.51%.

shares hit $36.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.51%. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.07.

shares were up 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.07. Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE: PINE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.11. Shares traded up 0.63%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.11. Shares traded up 0.63%. Carbios (OTC: COOSF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.00 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. Lindsay (NYSE: LNN) stock hit a yearly high price of $100.00. The stock was up 8.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $100.00. The stock was up 8.64% for the day. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.43 on Thursday, moving up 6.22%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.43 on Thursday, moving up 6.22%. Forecross (OTC: FRXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.06. The stock traded up 98.5% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.06. The stock traded up 98.5% on the session. CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.26 with a daily change of up 4.37%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.26 with a daily change of up 4.37%. Union Dental Holdings (OTC: UDHI) shares were up 27.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 27.6%.

shares were up 27.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 27.6%. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares broke to $11.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.

shares broke to $11.11 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%. Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.01 with a daily change of down 0.24%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $25.01 with a daily change of down 0.24%. Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $49.60 with a daily change of up 1.76%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $49.60 with a daily change of up 1.76%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares broke to $2.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.

shares broke to $2.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.63. Shares traded down 0.44%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $46.63. Shares traded down 0.44%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.10. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $18.10. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47.

shares were up 0.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.47. Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $251.89 on Thursday, moving up 2.07%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $251.89 on Thursday, moving up 2.07%. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.94 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $46.94 Thursday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $75.66 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%. Digital Development (OTC: DGDM) shares broke to $0.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 20.09%.

shares broke to $0.28 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 20.09%. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $72.62. Shares traded up 0.24%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $72.62. Shares traded up 0.24%. Edenred (OTC: EDNMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.39%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $26.42 on Thursday, moving up 1.39%. Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.66 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $81.66 Thursday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Draegerwerk (OTC: DRWKF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.96%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.96%. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.77 with a daily change of up 0.38%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.77 with a daily change of up 0.38%. icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded up 9.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.72. The stock traded up 9.51% on the session. Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $43.00 Thursday. The stock was up 2.14% for the day. Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE: PMM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.12 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.12 with a daily change of flat%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.26 on Thursday, moving up 1.4%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $247.26 on Thursday, moving up 1.4%. Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares set a new yearly high of $1.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $157.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%. TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares were up 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.42 for a change of up 1.17%.

shares were up 1.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $62.42 for a change of up 1.17%. Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) shares were down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.39.

shares were down 0.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.39. PICC Property & Casualty (OTC: PPCCF) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.26.

shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.26. Minebea Mitsumi (OTC: MNBEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.65 with a daily change of up 2.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $21.65 with a daily change of up 2.61%. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $330.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $330.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.73%. AurCrest Gold (OTC: TBMIF) shares were up 48.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.04.

shares were up 48.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.04. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. Colfax (NYSE: CFX) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $37.92 Thursday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.23 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.23 with a daily change of up 1.2%. Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Thursday, moving up 0.4%. Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares were down 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58.

shares were down 0.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $54.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.12%.

shares hit $54.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.12%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.88%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.48. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $449.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.85%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $449.89 on Thursday, moving up 1.85%. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: BGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares hit a yearly high of $40.33. The stock traded up 26.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $40.33. The stock traded up 26.07% on the session. Nihon M&A Center (OTC: NHMAF) shares were up 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.85.

shares were up 1.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.85. EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE: EVT) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.66 on Thursday, moving up 0.35%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $25.66 on Thursday, moving up 0.35%. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $337.99. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $337.99. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session. LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $471.44. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $471.44. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE: CBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%. PIMCO Income Opportunity (NYSE: PKO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.22. Shares traded up 0.04%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $28.22. Shares traded up 0.04%. Longfor Group Holdings (OTC: LGFRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.21%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $48.49 on Thursday, moving up 4.21%. ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.75 Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $93.75 Thursday. The stock was up 1.88% for the day. Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE: HRC) shares broke to $115.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%.

shares broke to $115.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.9%. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.79. Shares traded up 0.09%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.79. Shares traded up 0.09%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.31. Shares traded down 0.99%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.31. Shares traded down 0.99%. NOVATEK (OTC: NOVKY) shares set a new 52-week high of $220.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $220.50 on Thursday, moving up 1.15%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.75.

shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.75. Santos (OTC: SSLZY) shares hit a yearly high of $6.17. The stock traded up 2.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.17. The stock traded up 2.66% on the session. Snam (OTC: SNMRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.23 on Thursday, moving up 1.94%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.23 on Thursday, moving up 1.94%. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $424.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.72%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $424.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.72%. Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.25 on Thursday, moving up 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $82.25 on Thursday, moving up 0.57%. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares broke to $174.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.

shares broke to $174.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%. Persimmon (OTC: PSMMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%. ZTE (OTC: ZTCOF) shares were up 5.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.45.

shares were up 5.85% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.45. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.06%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares set a new 52-week high of $286.68 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $286.68 on Thursday, moving up 1.28%. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.92 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%. Euronav (NYSE: EURN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%. Applied Genetic Tech (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares hit $6.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 113.63%.

shares hit $6.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 113.63%. Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.95 for a change of up 1.47%.

shares were up 1.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.95 for a change of up 1.47%. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares were up 1.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.51.

shares were up 1.05% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.51. Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.83%. RELX (NYSE: RELX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.33. Shares traded up 0.86%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.33. Shares traded up 0.86%. AltiGen Communications (OTC: ATGN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.80. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session. Huron Valley Bancorp (OTC: HVLM) shares hit a yearly high of $19.05. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $19.05. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session. NameSilo Technologies (OTC: URLOF) shares were up 6.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.42.

shares were up 6.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.42. Denmark Bancshares (OTC: DMKBA) shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.55.

shares were up 0.18% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.55. Clariant (OTC: CLZNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%. ITOCHU (OTC: ITOCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.57%. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE: MMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.24. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.24. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE: USA) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%. Hitachi Construction (OTC: HTCMY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Oak Ridge Financial (OTC: BKOR) shares set a new yearly high of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $16.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. Sonic Healthcare (OTC: SKHHY) shares set a new yearly high of $21.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $21.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Richelieu Hardware (OTC: RHUHF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.39%. Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HYAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Thursday, moving up 1.2%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Thursday, moving up 1.2%. Ackroo (OTC: AKRFF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded up 11.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.15. The stock traded up 11.5% on the session. Biorem (OTC: BIRMF) shares were up 9.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 9.68%.

shares were up 9.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 9.68%. LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ: LMAT) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $37.36 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares were up 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.78 for a change of up 0.32%.

shares were up 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.78 for a change of up 0.32%. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.08 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%. Turk Telekomunikasyon (OTC: TRKNY) shares were up 11.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.57.

shares were up 11.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.57. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.73.

shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.73. Airiq (OTC: AILQF) shares hit $0.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.42%.

shares hit $0.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.42%. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $80.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%. Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.39 Thursday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $61.39 Thursday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. ABV Consulting (OTC: ABVN) shares broke to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 88.24%.

shares broke to $0.85 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 88.24%. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.67. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.67. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session. Renesas Electronics (OTC: RNECF) shares hit $7.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.

shares hit $7.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $365.00.

shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $365.00. Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $81.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Ultra Electronics Hldgs (OTC: UEHPF) shares were up 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 2.48%.

shares were up 2.48% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.90 for a change of up 2.48%. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.02%. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.48. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $27.48. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.