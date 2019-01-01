QQQ
Range
211 - 229.83
Vol / Avg.
264.4K/264.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
211.25 - 319.88
Mkt Cap
14.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
211.43
P/E
74.19
EPS
0.75
Shares
63.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Nice is an enterprise software company that operates in two segments: customer engagement and financial crime and compliance. The company develops on-premises and cloud software based on data analytics. In customer engagement, Nice uses its software to offer services in workforce engagement management and contact center infrastructure, serving both niches. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, using data for call volume forecasting and scheduling. CCI products are cloud-based infrastructure products for back-end call routing. In financial crime and compliance, Nice sells anti-money-laundering, risk management, and fraud prevention software products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7001.730 0.0300
REV496.060M515.473M19.413M

Analyst Ratings

NICE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NICE (NICE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NICE's (NICE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NICE (NICE) stock?

A

The latest price target for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 260.00 expecting NICE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.33% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NICE (NICE)?

A

The stock price for NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) is $227.42 last updated Today at 7:02:34 PM.

Q

Does NICE (NICE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2017.

Q

When is NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) reporting earnings?

A

NICE’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is NICE (NICE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NICE.

Q

What sector and industry does NICE (NICE) operate in?

A

NICE is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.