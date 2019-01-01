QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
264.51 - 270.03
Vol / Avg.
823.5K/3M
Div / Yield
0.84/0.32%
52 Wk
211.22 - 333.96
Mkt Cap
189.3B
Payout Ratio
9.88
Open
267.19
P/E
31.32
EPS
2.44
Shares
714.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 1:41PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 2:57PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 5:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:50PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:39PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 2:14PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
In 1984, Danaher's founders transformed a real estate organization into an industrial-focused manufacturing company. Through a series of mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, including the Fortive separation in 2016, Danaher now focuses primarily on manufacturing scientific instruments and consumables in three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. In late 2019, Danaher separated from its dental business through an initial public offering process, and in early 2020, it acquired GE's Biopharma business, now called Cytiva, which added to its life sciences segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.5102.690 0.1800
REV7.920B8.148B228.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Danaher Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Danaher (DHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Danaher (NYSE: DHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Danaher's (DHR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Danaher (DHR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Danaher (NYSE: DHR) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 330.00 expecting DHR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.54% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Danaher (DHR)?

A

The stock price for Danaher (NYSE: DHR) is $264.97 last updated Today at 6:20:28 PM.

Q

Does Danaher (DHR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is Danaher (NYSE:DHR) reporting earnings?

A

Danaher’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Danaher (DHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Danaher.

Q

What sector and industry does Danaher (DHR) operate in?

A

Danaher is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.