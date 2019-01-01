QQQ
Range
228.32 - 238.03
Vol / Avg.
554.8K/558.2K
Div / Yield
1.68/0.72%
52 Wk
179.37 - 301.34
Mkt Cap
34.8B
Payout Ratio
45.63
Open
230.12
P/E
65.7
EPS
1.38
Shares
146.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5201.470 -0.0500
REV935.250M894.874M-40.376M

ResMed Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ResMed (RMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ResMed (NYSE: RMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ResMed's (RMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ResMed (RMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for ResMed (NYSE: RMD) was reported by Citigroup on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RMD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ResMed (RMD)?

A

The stock price for ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is $237.77 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ResMed (RMD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is ResMed (NYSE:RMD) reporting earnings?

A

ResMed’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is ResMed (RMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ResMed.

Q

What sector and industry does ResMed (RMD) operate in?

A

ResMed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.