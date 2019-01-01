Sands China operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. Its properties include Sands Macao, the Venetian Macao, the Plaza Macao, Sands Cotai Central, and the Parisian Macao. It offers 11,716 hotel rooms and suites, 1,685 gaming tables, and 5,350 slots, with about 24% market share in the Macao gaming sector in terms of gross gaming revenue as of 2019. Las Vegas Sands has a 70% stake in Sands China.