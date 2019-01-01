QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/41.5K
Div / Yield
0.05/9.40%
52 Wk
0.39 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
82.77
Open
-
P/E
13.88
EPS
0.19
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS produces and distributes beer, sparkling, and still beverages under a number of different brand names. It has joint control over Coca-Cola Icecek, which has the rights to sell Coca-Cola products in Turkey, Pakistan, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Sparkling and still beverages account for more than half of the company's total revenue. Beer sales account for the remaining revenue, with beer sales outside of Turkey (mainly in Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Moldova) collectively providing more revenue than beer sales in Turkey. The company has breweries, bottling plants, and other production facilities in more than a dozen countries, primarily Turkey and Russia.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (AEBZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTCPK: AEBZY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve's (AEBZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve.

Q

What is the target price for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (AEBZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve

Q

Current Stock Price for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (AEBZY)?

A

The stock price for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTCPK: AEBZY) is $0.4825 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:22:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (AEBZY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 11, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 25, 2012.

Q

When is Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (OTCPK:AEBZY) reporting earnings?

A

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (AEBZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve.

Q

What sector and industry does Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve (AEBZY) operate in?

A

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.