Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayi AS produces and distributes beer, sparkling, and still beverages under a number of different brand names. It has joint control over Coca-Cola Icecek, which has the rights to sell Coca-Cola products in Turkey, Pakistan, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Sparkling and still beverages account for more than half of the company's total revenue. Beer sales account for the remaining revenue, with beer sales outside of Turkey (mainly in Russia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Moldova) collectively providing more revenue than beer sales in Turkey. The company has breweries, bottling plants, and other production facilities in more than a dozen countries, primarily Turkey and Russia.