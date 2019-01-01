QQQ
Winpak Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The packaging materials are used primarily for perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications. The company's products include modified atmosphere packaging, which is used to extend the shelf life of perishable foods such as meats, poultry, and cheeses, as well as medical devices. The firm also sells specialty films used in printing, rigid containers used in single-serve containers, lidding products for food and beverages, and packaging machinery. The vast majority of Winpak's revenue comes from the United States and Canada.

Winpak Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Winpak (WIPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Winpak (OTCPK: WIPKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Winpak's (WIPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Winpak.

Q

What is the target price for Winpak (WIPKF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Winpak (OTCPK: WIPKF) was reported by BMO Capital on June 28, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WIPKF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Winpak (WIPKF)?

A

The stock price for Winpak (OTCPK: WIPKF) is $29.86 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Winpak (WIPKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 11, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Winpak (OTCPK:WIPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Winpak does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Winpak (WIPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Winpak.

Q

What sector and industry does Winpak (WIPKF) operate in?

A

Winpak is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.