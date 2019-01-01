Winpak Ltd manufactures and sells a variety of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The packaging materials are used primarily for perishable foods, beverages, and healthcare applications. The company's products include modified atmosphere packaging, which is used to extend the shelf life of perishable foods such as meats, poultry, and cheeses, as well as medical devices. The firm also sells specialty films used in printing, rigid containers used in single-serve containers, lidding products for food and beverages, and packaging machinery. The vast majority of Winpak's revenue comes from the United States and Canada.