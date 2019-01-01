QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/1K
Div / Yield
3/2.81%
52 Wk
97.43 - 122
Mkt Cap
15.8B
Payout Ratio
106.84
Open
-
P/E
40.43
EPS
-0.29
Shares
147.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is an investment holding company, operates as a foremost investor in Europe, focused on long-term value creation. The business activities of the firm are operated through Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in Asia-Oceania; North America, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK: GBLBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Groupe Bruxelles Lambert's (GBLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.

Q

What is the target price for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Q

Current Stock Price for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBF)?

A

The stock price for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK: GBLBF) is $107 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:19:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.

Q

When is Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCPK:GBLBF) reporting earnings?

A

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.

Q

What sector and industry does Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLBF) operate in?

A

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.