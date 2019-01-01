QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/126.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.52 - 13.05
Mkt Cap
209.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
654
EPS
0.01
Shares
32M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 3:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 2:09PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - May 17, 2021, 4:10PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 8:41AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Luna Innovations Inc is active in advanced optical technology business. The company is engaged in providing unique capabilities in high speed optoelectronics and high performance fiber optic test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna has two business segments namely Products and Licensing segment and Technology Development segment. The Products and Licensing segment develops, manufactures and markets fiber optic sensing products, test & measurement products, and conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for. The Technology Development segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing & instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Luna Innovations Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Luna Innovations (LUNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Luna Innovations's (LUNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Luna Innovations (LUNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on March 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LUNA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Luna Innovations (LUNA)?

A

The stock price for Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) is $6.54 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Luna Innovations (LUNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Luna Innovations.

Q

When is Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) reporting earnings?

A

Luna Innovations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Luna Innovations (LUNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Luna Innovations.

Q

What sector and industry does Luna Innovations (LUNA) operate in?

A

Luna Innovations is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.