Range
5.1 - 5.97
Vol / Avg.
355.9K/6.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.83 - 10.49
Mkt Cap
65.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.26
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
11M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Reliance Global Group Inc operates as a holding company with diversified interests in the insurance and real estate markets. The company is focused on acquiring growing, cash flow positive insurance agencies. Within the real estate segment, the firm is involved in acquiring, owning, leasing, managing, and redeveloping multifamily residential properties throughout the U.S. for risk-adjusted returns. It generates revenue in the form of commission.

Reliance Global Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reliance Global Group (RELI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reliance Global Group's (RELI) competitors?

A

Other companies in Reliance Global Group’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).

Q

What is the target price for Reliance Global Group (RELI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) was reported by EF Hutton on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting RELI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reliance Global Group (RELI)?

A

The stock price for Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ: RELI) is $5.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reliance Global Group (RELI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliance Global Group.

Q

When is Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) reporting earnings?

A

Reliance Global Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Reliance Global Group (RELI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reliance Global Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Reliance Global Group (RELI) operate in?

A

Reliance Global Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.