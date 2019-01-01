QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
453.73 - 488.69
Vol / Avg.
380.7K/307.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
342.89 - 553.97
Mkt Cap
12B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
488.69
P/E
35.7
EPS
3.13
Shares
26.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 5:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 3:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 5:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:01AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Fair Isaac Corp is an applied analytics company. The firm operates in two segments: Software segment that includes pre-configured analytic and decision management solutions designed for a specific type of business need or process - such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing - as well as associated professional services. Scores segment includes business-to-business scoring solutions and services which give clients access to predictive credit and other scores.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.3603.700 0.3400
REV327.900M322.361M-5.539M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Fair Isaac Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fair Isaac (FICO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fair Isaac's (FICO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fair Isaac (FICO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) was reported by Needham on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 600.00 expecting FICO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.88% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fair Isaac (FICO)?

A

The stock price for Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) is $454.965 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fair Isaac (FICO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2017 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2017.

Q

When is Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) reporting earnings?

A

Fair Isaac’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Fair Isaac (FICO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fair Isaac.

Q

What sector and industry does Fair Isaac (FICO) operate in?

A

Fair Isaac is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.