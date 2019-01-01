Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony's business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.