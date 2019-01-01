QQQ
Sony Group is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony's business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.

Sony Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sony Group (SNEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sony Group (OTCPK: SNEJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sony Group's (SNEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sony Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sony Group (SNEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sony Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sony Group (SNEJF)?

A

The stock price for Sony Group (OTCPK: SNEJF) is $103.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:31:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sony Group (SNEJF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Sony Group (OTCPK:SNEJF) reporting earnings?

A

Sony Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sony Group (SNEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sony Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sony Group (SNEJF) operate in?

A

Sony Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.