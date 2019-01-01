QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
24.78 - 25.12
Vol / Avg.
48.9K/49.2K
Div / Yield
1.35/5.28%
52 Wk
22.9 - 35.93
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
65.42
Open
25.07
P/E
13.21
EPS
0.42
Shares
326.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 5:11AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Adecco is the largest recruitment provider globally, with just under 5,000 branches in over 60 countries. The company is listed in Switzerland and came about through the merger of two large staffing companies, Adia and Ecco, in 1996. Adecco provides both temporary and permanent staffing in addition to HR systems outsourcing, career transition counselling, and restructuring consulting services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Adecco Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adecco Group (AHEXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adecco Group (OTCPK: AHEXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adecco Group's (AHEXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adecco Group.

Q

What is the target price for Adecco Group (AHEXY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Adecco Group (OTCPK: AHEXY) was reported by RBC Capital on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AHEXY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Adecco Group (AHEXY)?

A

The stock price for Adecco Group (OTCPK: AHEXY) is $24.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adecco Group (AHEXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2012.

Q

When is Adecco Group (OTCPK:AHEXY) reporting earnings?

A

Adecco Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Adecco Group (AHEXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adecco Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Adecco Group (AHEXY) operate in?

A

Adecco Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.