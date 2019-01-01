QQQ
Range
0.26 - 0.26
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/37.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
117.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.26
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
452.8M
Outstanding
Star Diamond Corp is a Canadian natural resource company. The principal activities of the company are the exploration, development, and production of diamonds. The company owns an interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project, and Fort a la Corne Diamond District properties located in central Saskatchewan; and Buffalo Hills property located in the northwest of Edmonton.

Star Diamond Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Diamond (SHGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Diamond (OTCPK: SHGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Diamond's (SHGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Diamond.

Q

What is the target price for Star Diamond (SHGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Diamond

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Diamond (SHGDF)?

A

The stock price for Star Diamond (OTCPK: SHGDF) is $0.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:14:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Diamond (SHGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Diamond.

Q

When is Star Diamond (OTCPK:SHGDF) reporting earnings?

A

Star Diamond does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Diamond (SHGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Diamond.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Diamond (SHGDF) operate in?

A

Star Diamond is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.