QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/406.5K
Div / Yield
2.16/1.16%
52 Wk
185.3 - 240.33
Mkt Cap
14.1B
Payout Ratio
36.05
Open
-
P/E
31.54
EPS
1.56
Shares
76M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 4:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 5:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 9:00AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 4:57PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 4:52PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire & safety, life science, and water. The firm's business is organized into three segments: fluid & metering technologies, health & science technologies, and fire & safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has over 7,000 employees. The company generated $2.8 billion in revenue and $661 million in adjusted operating income in 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5801.550 -0.0300
REV708.520M714.800M6.280M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IDEX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDEX (IEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDEX (NYSE: IEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDEX's (IEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IDEX (IEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for IDEX (NYSE: IEX) was reported by Bernstein on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting IEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.02% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IDEX (IEX)?

A

The stock price for IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is $185.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDEX (IEX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is IDEX (NYSE:IEX) reporting earnings?

A

IDEX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is IDEX (IEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDEX.

Q

What sector and industry does IDEX (IEX) operate in?

A

IDEX is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.