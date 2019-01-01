|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.580
|1.550
|-0.0300
|REV
|708.520M
|714.800M
|6.280M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in IDEX’s space includes: Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Snap-on (NYSE:SNA), ITT (NYSE:ITT), Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Flowserve (NYSE:FLS).
The latest price target for IDEX (NYSE: IEX) was reported by Bernstein on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting IEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.02% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IDEX (NYSE: IEX) is $185.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.
IDEX’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IDEX.
IDEX is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.