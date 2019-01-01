QQQ
Azimut Holding SPA is a large independent asset management firm operating primarily in Italy but with an increasingly global presence. In Italy, its capital management division sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian hedge funds, and is active in the discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. Its international business operations involve the sale, management, and distribution of financial and insurance products. Its portfolio solutions encompass a broad array of strategies that cut across various traditional and alternative asset classes. A majority of its revenue is derived from recurring fees from assets under management.

Azimut Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Azimut Holding (AZIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Azimut Holding (OTCPK: AZIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Azimut Holding's (AZIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Azimut Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Azimut Holding (AZIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Azimut Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Azimut Holding (AZIHF)?

A

The stock price for Azimut Holding (OTCPK: AZIHF) is $21.75 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:02:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Azimut Holding (AZIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Azimut Holding.

Q

When is Azimut Holding (OTCPK:AZIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Azimut Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Azimut Holding (AZIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Azimut Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Azimut Holding (AZIHF) operate in?

A

Azimut Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.