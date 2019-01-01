QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
33.67 - 34.83
Vol / Avg.
17.5K/11.7K
Div / Yield
1.9/5.27%
52 Wk
31.29 - 40.44
Mkt Cap
12.8B
Payout Ratio
79.45
Open
33.67
P/E
15.51
EPS
0.48
Shares
366.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 5:40AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Established in 1960 and domiciled in the Netherlands, Randstad is one of only three global recruitment providers, placing over 200,000 permanent candidates and 2 million temporary candidates annually. Randstad has traditionally been focused on the general staffing market, but has in recent years begun diversifying into the professional space, as well as in-house services, in which consultants work remotely from clients' premises.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Randstad Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Randstad (RANJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Randstad (OTCPK: RANJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Randstad's (RANJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Randstad.

Q

What is the target price for Randstad (RANJY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Randstad (OTCPK: RANJY) was reported by RBC Capital on July 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RANJY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Randstad (RANJY)?

A

The stock price for Randstad (OTCPK: RANJY) is $34.83 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Randstad (RANJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Randstad (OTCPK:RANJY) reporting earnings?

A

Randstad does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Randstad (RANJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Randstad.

Q

What sector and industry does Randstad (RANJY) operate in?

A

Randstad is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.