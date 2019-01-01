QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.41/1.08%
52 Wk
30.75 - 40.24
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
12.63
Open
-
P/E
22.18
EPS
0.69
Shares
55.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company's sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu's products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Richelieu Hardware Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK: RHUHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Richelieu Hardware's (RHUHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Richelieu Hardware.

Q

What is the target price for Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Richelieu Hardware

Q

Current Stock Price for Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF)?

A

The stock price for Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK: RHUHF) is $38.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:23:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 17, 2018.

Q

When is Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK:RHUHF) reporting earnings?

A

Richelieu Hardware does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Richelieu Hardware.

Q

What sector and industry does Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) operate in?

A

Richelieu Hardware is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.