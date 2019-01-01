Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company that imports, manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products. Headquartered in Montreal, the company operates across Canada and the eastern and midwestern regions of the United States. The majority of the company's sales are derived from its operations in Canada. Richelieu's products include furniture, glass, decorative, window, and door hardware, lighting systems, and kitchen and closet storage. The firm primarily serves home furnishing manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers, hardware retailers, and renovation superstores.