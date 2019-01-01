QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.8K
Div / Yield
1.51/2.63%
52 Wk
57 - 69.67
Mkt Cap
20.7B
Payout Ratio
41.69
Open
-
P/E
16.42
EPS
129.45
Shares
358.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Kyocera is a Japanese conglomerate whose original business consisted of manufacturing fine ceramic components; the firm has since expanded into manufacturing handsets, printers, solar cells, and industrial tools. As a result of reorganization, the firm now consists of three major business segments, which are the core components business (28% of 2020 revenue), electronic components business (18% of revenue), and solutions business (55% of revenue).

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.140
REV4.205B

Analyst Ratings

Kyocera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyocera (KYOCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyocera (OTCPK: KYOCY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kyocera's (KYOCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kyocera.

Q

What is the target price for Kyocera (KYOCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kyocera

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyocera (KYOCY)?

A

The stock price for Kyocera (OTCPK: KYOCY) is $57.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyocera (KYOCY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyocera.

Q

When is Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCY) reporting earnings?

A

Kyocera’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Kyocera (KYOCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyocera.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyocera (KYOCY) operate in?

A

Kyocera is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.