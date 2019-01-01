QQQ
Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm's flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis's S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Kinaxis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinaxis (KXSCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinaxis (OTCPK: KXSCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kinaxis's (KXSCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinaxis.

Q

What is the target price for Kinaxis (KXSCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kinaxis

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinaxis (KXSCF)?

A

The stock price for Kinaxis (OTCPK: KXSCF) is $114.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:32:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinaxis (KXSCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinaxis.

Q

When is Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kinaxis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kinaxis (KXSCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinaxis.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinaxis (KXSCF) operate in?

A

Kinaxis is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.