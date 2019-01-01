QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Chemed Corp operates subsidiaries in two main segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment generates the majority of the firm's revenue. It provides hospice and palliative-care services to patients with terminal illnesses through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, and volunteers. The vast majority of the segment's revenue is received from the Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement programs. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also manufactures products and equipment used to provide these services. Chemed generates the majority of its revenue from business in the United States.

Chemed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemed (CHE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemed (NYSE: CHE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chemed's (CHE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Chemed (CHE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Chemed (NYSE: CHE) was reported by RBC Capital on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 609.00 expecting CHE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.37% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemed (CHE)?

A

The stock price for Chemed (NYSE: CHE) is $463.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chemed (CHE) pay a dividend?

A

The next Chemed (CHE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Chemed (NYSE:CHE) reporting earnings?

A

Chemed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Chemed (CHE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemed.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemed (CHE) operate in?

A

Chemed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.