Tatneft PJSC is an integrated oil and gas company based in Russia. Its operations include developing, producing, refining, and retailing oil and gas. Upstream, the company explores and produces oil within Western Russian oilfields. A large portion of its crude oil is sent to its Taneco refinery, or is sold to other Russian refineries. The remaining crude is exported to further markets, mainly Europe. Downstream, Tatneft refines and markets numerous petroleum and gas products. It then captures retail revenue from its filling stations, most of which are in Russia.