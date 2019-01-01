QQQ
Range
26.43 - 32.72
Vol / Avg.
8.7K/1.6K
Div / Yield
3.17/10.54%
52 Wk
29.8 - 51.68
Mkt Cap
10.3B
Payout Ratio
29.37
Open
26.43
P/E
5.27
EPS
138.78
Shares
350.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Tatneft PJSC is an integrated oil and gas company based in Russia. Its operations include developing, producing, refining, and retailing oil and gas. Upstream, the company explores and produces oil within Western Russian oilfields. A large portion of its crude oil is sent to its Taneco refinery, or is sold to other Russian refineries. The remaining crude is exported to further markets, mainly Europe. Downstream, Tatneft refines and markets numerous petroleum and gas products. It then captures retail revenue from its filling stations, most of which are in Russia.

Tatneft Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tatneft (OAOFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tatneft (OTCPK: OAOFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tatneft's (OAOFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tatneft.

Q

What is the target price for Tatneft (OAOFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tatneft

Q

Current Stock Price for Tatneft (OAOFY)?

A

The stock price for Tatneft (OTCPK: OAOFY) is $29.46 last updated Today at 8:55:36 PM.

Q

Does Tatneft (OAOFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 5, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY) reporting earnings?

A

Tatneft does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tatneft (OAOFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tatneft.

Q

What sector and industry does Tatneft (OAOFY) operate in?

A

Tatneft is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.