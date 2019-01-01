QQQ
Range
246 - 259
Vol / Avg.
0.6K/3.1K
Div / Yield
3.65/1.36%
52 Wk
252.25 - 422.24
Mkt Cap
49.8B
Payout Ratio
40.49
Open
257.03
P/E
31.82
EPS
4.94
Shares
192.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 3:34PM
Adidas designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and leisure apparel, footwear, accessories, and sports equipment. Under its eponymous brand, it produces apparel for competitive athletics, casual activewear, and casual fashion. Its fashion brands include Yeezy, Ivy Park, and Y-3. Adidas sells its products in more than 160 countries through more than 2,100 owned retail stores, 15,000 mono-branded franchise stores, 150,000 wholesale doors, and more than 50 e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1949 in Germany.

adidas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy adidas (ADDDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of adidas (OTCQX: ADDDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are adidas's (ADDDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for adidas.

Q

What is the target price for adidas (ADDDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for adidas

Q

Current Stock Price for adidas (ADDDF)?

A

The stock price for adidas (OTCQX: ADDDF) is $259 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does adidas (ADDDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for adidas.

Q

When is adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) reporting earnings?

A

adidas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is adidas (ADDDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for adidas.

Q

What sector and industry does adidas (ADDDF) operate in?

A

adidas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.