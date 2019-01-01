Adidas designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and leisure apparel, footwear, accessories, and sports equipment. Under its eponymous brand, it produces apparel for competitive athletics, casual activewear, and casual fashion. Its fashion brands include Yeezy, Ivy Park, and Y-3. Adidas sells its products in more than 160 countries through more than 2,100 owned retail stores, 15,000 mono-branded franchise stores, 150,000 wholesale doors, and more than 50 e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1949 in Germany.