Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/7.8K
Div / Yield
0.93/2.35%
52 Wk
33.46 - 42.77
Mkt Cap
4B
Payout Ratio
217.72
Open
-
P/E
96.03
EPS
39.44
Shares
101.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Multiline Retail
Marui Group Co Ltd operates group companies engaged in retail business and fintech business. It operates through two segments namely Retailing and Fintech. The Retailing segment engages in the management of commercial property rental, retailing operations of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, apparel distribution, and management of buildings and other facilities. The FinTech segment engages in the credit card services, consumer loans, and the rent guarantee businesses; IT systems; and real estate rental.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marui Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marui Group (MAURY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marui Group (OTCPK: MAURY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marui Group's (MAURY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marui Group.

Q

What is the target price for Marui Group (MAURY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marui Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Marui Group (MAURY)?

A

The stock price for Marui Group (OTCPK: MAURY) is $39.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marui Group (MAURY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Marui Group (OTCPK:MAURY) reporting earnings?

A

Marui Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Marui Group (MAURY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marui Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Marui Group (MAURY) operate in?

A

Marui Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.